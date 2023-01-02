Shirley L. Zdanuk, 92, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 30, 2022 in AdviniaCare Southpointe Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late MMCM Anthony F. Zdanuk, Sr., USN, Ret., for 58 years.

Shirley was born in Shelton, CT, to the late Alfred and Genevieve (Thompson) Cotnoir. She grew up in a large family in The Valley where she excelled at school, graduating early from Shelton High School. She married the love of her life, Tony, in 1948 and they began a life of adventure together. She raised five children as Tony’s Navy career carried them all over the country. Following her marriage, she converted to Catholicism and was a devoted communicant of St. Barnabas Parish in Portsmouth. An avid history buff, she visited 49 states, traveled to her ancestral family lands in Scotland and Nova Scotia and was a champion on the TV show Jeopardy! She worked for years to better her community and honor those in the military. She was the guiding force behind the Beirut Marine Memorial in Portsmouth and the co-chair of the 350th celebration for the Town of Portsmouth. She served as President of the Portsmouth Garden Club and volunteered on many civic and social boards. Shirley was the owner of Gretchen’s Garden Florist in Portsmouth for many years, providing lasting memories for brides throughout the area. She was well known for her apple pie and love of Eddie Arnold songs.

Shirley is survived by her two sons; Anthony Zdanuk Jr., of Euless, TX, Stash (Corinne) Zdanuk, of The Villages, FL, her daughters; Darrell (Roger) Tremblay, of Swansea, MA, Janice (Joseph) Ferreira, of Little Compton, RI, Kristin Wisner, of Bridgeton, NJ, her sisters; Barbara Nimmons, of Seymour, CT, Prudence Hayden of Seymour, CT, Marsha Pettingill, of Derby, CT, Lauren Chirgwin, of Seymour, CT, eleven grandchildren; Gretchen Barron, Richard Zayatz, Danielle Tremblay, David Zayatz, Jonathan Tremblay, Peter Ferreira, Alan Zdanuk, Michaelina Zdanuk, Nicholas Zdanuk, Randi Zdanuk, and Arianna Zdanuk. She additionally leaves 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Norman Cotnoir, and her sister, Joyce Guliuzza.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Funeral services will continue Saturday, January 7, at 8:30 AM from the Connors Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.