Nancy Bolster Fales, beloved companion of Donald T. Madieros of Tiverton, RI, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, in St. Anne’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.

Nancy was the daughter of the late John Richmond Fales and Barbara Bolster Fales and preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor “Ellie” Fales Hibbert and her brother, John Richmond “Dickie” Fales. She is survived by her partner of 24 years, Donald, her daughter Covahne Fales Michaels, son-in-law Jonathan Michaels and her grandsons Wheeler Michaels (12) and Tavis Michaels (10) of San Francisco, CA.

Born in Providence, RI, Nancy was the graduate of Lincoln School (1959), Colby Sawyer College (1961), and University of Arizona, Tucson. She was an art teacher at Davisville Junior High in North Kingston, RI.

Nancy was an avid sailor, known to brave hurricane strength winds solo in her 26′ Pearson Ariel. She was a dancer and a beautiful skier, who looked like she was dancing down the mountain in her overhead-length skis and leather lace-up ski boots. She loved gardening and volunteered each year to plant beautiful flowers around schools, graves, as well as her own yard. One of her favorite pastimes was swimming in local Rhode Island waters on blue-sky, sunny summer days, with a cocktail in hand.

Her loved ones will miss her infectious laugh, crazy antics, unfiltered straight-talk, unpretentious nature, and love of all people and plants. Her grandsons will particularly miss their annual summer boogie boarding sessions at Second Beach with their Grannie and Don.

At her request, services for Nancy were private, but she would appreciate if friends remembered her by playing some of her favorite classical music. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Association for Research & Enlightenment at www.edgarcayce.org/donate/make-a-donation/ or by calling 800-333-4499.