Michael Edward Christ, 81, passed away peacefully in his home on January 24, 2023, after a long illness.

Born on December 28, 1941, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara (Bloom) Christ.

Michael was the son of Henry Christ, who in the 1950’s, ran Buddy’s Garage on Connell Highway in Middletown, where he learned everything about cars. Michael worked for Bonanza Bus Line as a driver and dispatcher for many years. After retiring, he loved to tinker with his late wife’s car and model railroading, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He is survived by his step-daughter Barbara Gadoury, of Middletown, his sister-in-law Marion Outlaw, of Middletown, his step-mother Paula Butler, of Luthersville, GA and his step-brother Henry Christ Jr., of Denton, MD.

All services and visitation, are private, at the request of the deceased and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory, can be made to Visiting Nurse & Home Hospice, 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871, for all the care that they gave Mike, which is very appreciated.