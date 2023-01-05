Maria Ernestine Gizzi Charles of Revere, Massachusetts died on January 3rd in Newport, RI. Maria graduated Revere High School in 1975 and attended Salem State College, where she graduated in 1980, being awarded a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education.



Maria spent her life caring and being in service of others. She received a service citation from the Soldiers House in Chelsea, Ma for being a hospital volunteer from 1971 to 1980. She served as both a college representative for the March of Dimes walk-a-thon and a travel coordinator for student vacations at her college from 1975 to 1980. In addition to her involvement in her local community, she was also the founder and coordinator of the Armed Services YMCA walking club from 1989 to 1991.



Maria held many occupations throughout her life, including working as a manager at Bradley’s Department Store, and held various roles for different companies including Avon, Stop & Shop, TJ Maxx, and Aramark. In addition to her various occupations, she continuously served as a substitute teacher at various school districts in the region throughout her life.



Maria was an avid walker throughout her life. She enjoyed meeting new people and helping those in need. She gained a love of photography in the later part of her life and enjoyed traveling and historical sightseeing. Most importantly, she took pride in being a kind and caring person to everyone she met.



Maria was an incredibly devoted, loving, and caring wife and mother. She served her country well as a Navy spouse; supporting her husband throughout a challenging 30 year career, all while raising their two sons during their 40 years of marriage.



Maria was predeceased by her late father, Dr. Antonio Gizzi and her late mother Carmela Gizzi of Saugus, Ma. She is survived by her husband Danny Charles, her two son’s Marcus and Danny Charles of Portsmouth, RI. She also leaves behind her daughters in law, Heather and Cassandra Charles and her two Grandchildren, Andre and Danny. Maria is also survived by her four brothers, Domenic, Marc, Anthony, and Christopher Gizzi; as well as, her many nieces, nephews, and sisters in law.



Maria had a larger than life personality and was nothing but loving and passionate about her family and those close to her. She always left an impression on the people she met and always did everything out of love. She will be sorely missed.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday January 8, 2023 from 3-7 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Her Funeral will be held on Monday January 9, 2023 at 11:00 am in the funeral home.



Burial will follow at the Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.