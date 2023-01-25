Loretta L. Clarkson, 90 of Middletown R.I. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the morning of January 22, 2023



Loretta was born of September 19, 1932, in Fall River Massachusetts to the late Alphonse and Delia (Bourque) Brousseau.



She was a beloved wife of 67 years to James A. Clarkson and resided in Middletown for the last 58 years.



Loretta was a loving mother to 6 children. The late Joanne St. Pierre; Stephen (Mavis) St. Pierre of Florida; Linda (Leland)James of Virginia; Cheryl Pare of Massachusetts; Wesley (Christine) Clarkson and Christine Clarkson both of Middletown. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Loretta was educated in Fall River Massachusetts. As well as being a full-time mother, she was employed with Avid Corporations as an Avid Airline Technician for many years before retiring to be a full-time grandmother.



She was a kind, loving, compassionate, easygoing person who touched the hearts of everyone she knew. Loretta’s biggest passion was spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crocheting, crafts, puzzle solving, playing cards, going for long rides and her dogs.



She will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family and generosity of spirit. She is extremely loved and will be deeply mourned by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.