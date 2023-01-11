Hugh A. Ebbitt, 73, of Newport, RI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2023. He was the husband of Irene (Venancio) Ebbitt for 42 years.

Hugh was born in Newport, to the late Paul and Thelma (Halverson) Ebbitt. He grew up enjoying the beauty of Aquidneck Island and became an avid surfer and marathon runner. He was a graduate of University of Rhode Island and New England Tech. He worked as an electronics technician until his early retirement due to a progressive and debilitating disease; Spinocerebellar Ataxia. You may have seen Hugh around town enjoying live music, as he was a passionate and immensely knowledgeable music fan.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Irene Ebbitt, his children; Michala Ebbitt, of Allentown, PA, Kristina (Kevin) Kosinski, of Middletown, his sisters; Karen Ebbitt and Paula Ebbitt, of Cambridge, MA, and his grandchildren; Wes and Stanley Kosinski. He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Of course, he will be greatly missed.

Services for Mr. Ebbitt will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Ebbitt’s name to The National Ataxia Foundation or The Surfrider Foundation.