Flournoy “Floyd” Hightower, 75 of Middletown, RI, passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home. Flournoy was born in Dade County, FL to the late James and Mildred (Morgan) Hightower.

Flournoy is survived by his wife Cindy Hightower, children Alex Hightower and Lazandra Hightower, stepchildren Casey, Lindsey, Sarah and Kaitlin. His siblings, Clifton Hightower, Bernadette Hightower-Hughes and Quinta Hightower-Scypes. Grandchildren Aaliyah, Lauren, Marc, Lily and Leo.

Flournoy loved sports especially football playing at Rogers High School and URI.

He was an avid fisherman and could often be found at his favorite fishing spot around the ocean drive. He coached Newport Pop Warner football for many years.

A special thank you to the Grand Islander staff and hospice.

A memorial will be held at a later date.