Elizabeth M. “Tippy” (Cornell) Hussey, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, after a brief illness.

She was the beloved wife of Michael “Mickey” Hussey, who died in June 2022. Their love for each other will forever serve as an inspiration for their entire family. She is survived by two sons, Michael, wife Susan Garvin of Newport, and Kevin, wife Barbara of Middletown, and one daughter, Robin Westmoreland, with whom she lived. She leaves four grandchildren: Heather Bakios (husband Steve); Sarah McKenna; Ryan Westmoreland and his wife Libby; and Noelle Hussey; and several great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Everly McKenna and Adeline Westmoreland. She was predeceased by her parents, Pearl and Stephanie (Davidson) who passed away when Elizabeth was still a child. She spent years in foster care before finally residing with the O’Connor family in Newport.

Elizabeth was a native of Jamestown (a survivor of the 1938 hurricane) but spent most of her life on Aquidneck Island. Like her husband, she deeply appreciated the beauty of Newport and treasured many members of this community with whom she formed long lasting friendships. She graduated from Saint Catherine’s Academy in 1951. Shortly after graduation she started work as a telephone operator for New England Telephone, retiring in 1973.

Despite her own upbringing, Tippy was a loving and doting mother and grandmother who never dwelled on her own childhood or begrudged her children their good fortune. She was famous for her over-the top Christmas shopping resulting in gifts overflowing the living room. For many years, she was a member of two “clubs”- small groups of women who would meet on Tuesday and Friday nights, and share stories, play bingo, or enjoy a glass of wine. She read two newspapers a day and was well-versed regarding current events. Tippy was an enthusiastic Red Sox fan (despite her husband’s constant ribbing before the three championships) and it can be said that she never had a harsh word to say about anyone – save for George Steinbrenner and the Yankees. With her husband Mickey, she attended almost every sporting event in which her children and grandchildren played, rooting for their success, but always urging them to have fun most of all. While it might seem obvious that her favorite baseball player of all time would be her grandson Ryan, that would overlook her crush on Red Sox great Dwight “Dewey” Evans for which she received much kidding from her spouse and children. Certainly, no one would have called her a great cook, but she loved nothing more than being with her husband and children around the kitchen table sharing laughs at the end of the day. She also enjoyed lounging around the pool with a white zinfandel in her hand surrounded by friends and family as the sun set on a summer day. Tippy contributed to many charitable causes, and with Mickey worked as a volunteer at the Salvation Army community kitchen for many years. She was a great lover of animals and will be particularly missed by Bo, her devoted dog.

Elizabeth was a kind, generous, and loving woman who will be dearly missed by the many friends and family members whose lives she enriched.

Visiting hours will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.

Burial will follow in Middletown Cemetery, Turner & Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown at potterleague.org