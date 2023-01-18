Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.

Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she was also known as the Chapel Terrace nanny, she did the summer lunch program in Chapel Terrace for many years. She was so loved and will be missed by all.

Services for Diane Monteiro will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com