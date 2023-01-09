Derek W. Blackman, 87, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at home in Jamestown, RI. He was the beloved husband of Priscilla (Burr) Blackman.

Born in the County of Kent, UK, he attended Maidstone Grammar School and soon after was called up for National Service in the British Army where he was assigned to the Intelligence Corps. Following his service in the army, he went to Regent Street Polytechnic where he earned a Diploma in Journalism. Being of an adventurous nature, he traveled to Canada with $20 in his pocket and was told he didn’t have enough money to stay. He said “Don’t worry. I’ll have a job by tomorrow.” He did. He worked in editing posts on newspapers in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

In 1960, he began a 30-year career with Reuters, beginning as a sub-editor in London and quickly moving up to foreign correspondent. He lived and worked in many locations including Africa, Vietnam, the Middle East, Singapore, and Turkey. From 1978 to 1988 he was the general manager for Africa, with operations in 51 countries. From his home in Kenya, he grew to love Africa and introduced his children to the wonders of wildlife on the Serengeti Plains.

After retiring from Reuters, Derek moved to St. Cyprien in the south of France where he lived until deciding that it was time to move on. In 1997, he attended the University of Kent, UK, where he earned an MA in International Relations, and soon traveled to Cambridge, MA to learn and share his experiences with students as requested. Derek never lost his interest in international relations. He cast a professional eye on newspaper articles while lamenting the advent of advocacy journalism which seeks to influence opinion rather than report the news. He had many interests including game fishing, literature, wildlife, vegetable gardening, and golf.

He leaves his son, James Carrol, his wife Maureen, and two grandchildren, Jarvis and Grace of Toronto, CA. He leaves his daughter Kate (Carrol) Eggleston, her husband John, and grandson Alfred of Devon, UK. He leaves his son, Edmund Blackman, his wife Sheigurt, and two grandchildren, Serena and Miriam of London, UK. He leaves his daughter Anna (Blackman) Griffiths, her husband Giles, and two grandchildren, Arthur and Iona of Bristol, UK.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future time and place.

