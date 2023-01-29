Christopher A. Stedford, 61 of Newport, passed away at home on January 23, 2023.

He was the husband of Lisa Bailey Stedford.

Born in Newport, Chris was the son of the late Oscar and Beverly (Monteiro) Stedford.

Chris was a strong man, he was a family man and a fun loving man that had a love for life. He enjoyed watching sports and his beloved Pittsburg Steelers and never missed a game. Chris had a love for cooking and made many friends along his journey in and out of the many kitchens he called his second home. He learned how to cook while in high school and attending classes at Salve Regina. Chris went on to work for the Mudville Pub, Brick Alley Pub and Checkers Rock Around the Dock to name a few.

Chris had a wonderful sense of humor and always found a way to keep us laughing.

Rest in peace, until we meet again.

Besides his wife Lisa, he leaves his children, Jason Bailey, Chrisonya Bailey Stedford, Adrianna Bailey Stedford and Anthony Tate all of Newport. Chris is also survived by his stepchildren Tara Riley Parks, Donna Riley, Tonya Riley as well as his grandchildren, Jason A. Bailey Jr., Ariana Bailey, Makhi Edwards, Kayden Bailey, Jileigha Bailey and Amina Abdullah.

Chris was the brother of Dorothy Whiting, Raymond Stedford, Beverly Stedford and Oscar Stedford as well as son-in-law of Mary Bailey.

He was the father of the late Shantel Bailey and Keith Riley and brother of the late Cleveland Stedford.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Burial will take place Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 am in Friends Cemetery, White Street, Newport.