Catherine (Coggins) Casey Baer

Branford, NH – Catherine (Coggins) Casey Baer, 100, of formerly of Middletown, RI, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.

She was the wife of the late Eugene W. Baer III and the late Walter J. Casey.

Born in Springfield, MA on September 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Catherine (Bush) Coggins.

Mrs. Casey owned and operated Mrs. Casey’s Kindergarten Corner for 20 years, retiring in 1976. She was a communicant of Jesus Savior Church and a member of the Newport Art Association and the Redwood Library.

She is survived by her children, Walter Joseph Casey, Jr and his wife Rochelle. of Naples, FL, Thomas H. Casey and his wife Linda of Middletown, RI, William R. Casey of Newport, RI, Barbara C. Lucas and her husband David of Poteet, TX, and Casey E. Nascimento and her husband Mark of North Kingstown, RI, her stepchildren, G B Baer of Portsmouth, RI, Cynthia Baer of Mt. Airy, NC, and Gwendolyn Lafave of Peterboro, NH, her grandchildren, Melissa Silverman, Christopher Lucas, Matthew Lucas and Caraline Casey, her great grandchildren, Martin Silverman, Kate Silverman and Charlotte Lucas and her step grandchildren, Amos Haas, Ethan Haas, Steve LaFave, Jesse Buzzell and Gunner Buzzell.

She was the mother of the late Mary Casey.

Relatives and Friends are invited to visit with the family, Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM in Jesus Savior Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Jesus Savior Church, Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or to St. Clare Home, Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840.