Arthur J. Torres of Middletown, RI was born on May 24, 1944. He was the son of the late Joseph B. Torres and Hilda (Camara) Torres.

Arthur graduated from Somerset High School, Somerset, MA. He was an owner of Torres Service Station in Fall River, MA for many years, where he worked alongside family and friends, beginning after high school and totaling 43 years, before retiring.

Arthur married Shirley (Toupin) Torres in 1994 and they remained inseparable and best friends, until his last day. He had two daughters from a previous marriage; Melissa Torres, and Trisha Torres. The oldest of two children, he leaves his brother Robert (wife Debra), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

An avid boater, he had many through the years that he kept in Newport where he and Shirley enjoyed many trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and were blessed with unbelievably beautiful sunsets and evening views of the Newport Bridge in all it’s splendor, while enjoying a Heineken and a glass of wine.

He also loved his two Great Pyrenees; Mozart and Sasha, and for a little while his St. Bernard, Sarah. They all sat right by his side.

Several years ago he developed a lung infection that would change the course of his life. He always lived life on his own terms. He was determined, passionate, and courageous as the last several months took it’s toll on him.

He was the most wonderful, sweet, gentle, caring man, and we will forever feel his loss.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 27, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth. Burial will be private.