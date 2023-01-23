The Newport String Quartet today announced the next installment in their signature Newport County Concert Series, taking place in Newport and Jamestown.

In partnership with Music at Trinity and The Jamestown Arts Center, the quartet will present an impressive program of works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad, and Felix Mendelssohn.

The concert on February 11th will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport at 3:00 p.m., while the following day’s performance will take place at the Jamestown Art Center at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the event start at $20 and reservations are recommended.

The program will begin with music by the 18th-century composer Joseph Bologne, who was a renowned swordsman in addition to being a virtuoso violinist. Next, the quartet will perform Clarice Assad’s Cancoes de America, a suite of song-like movements spotlighting the musical styles and traditions of South America. Lastly, the quartet will perform Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 13, written when he was just eighteen years old.

The Newport String Quartet is the resident ensemble of The Newport String Project, a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. Now in its tenth season, the project focuses on growing the organization so that it can support a long-term, professional chamber music residency that builds authentic relationships between professional musicians and the community at large.

For more information, visit www.newportstringproject.org.