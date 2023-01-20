The City of Newport is currently accepting applications for new police officers to join the Newport Police Department. Both certified officers and new recruits are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Tuesday, February 21st.

The Newport Police Department has the oldest Community Policing program in the state, according to the City of Newport, and offers officers the opportunity to make a difference in their community while being a part of a dynamic and internationally recognized force.

To apply, individuals must be at least 21 years of age as of February 21, 2023, and have graduated from high school or possess a GED/equivalent. Prospective candidates will also be required to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment and written examination conducted by Fit2ServeRI.com. The sign-up deadline for the assessment and examination is February 2nd, 2023, and can be found at Fit2ServeRI.com

For more information on becoming a Newport police officer and to download an application, visit the City of Newport’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.