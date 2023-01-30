Newport City Council will conduct a series of interviews on February 1st, 2023, at City Hall’s 2nd Floor Conference Room, located at 43 Broadway. The purpose of the interviews is to appoint applicants to the Historic District Commission, Planning Board, and Trust and Investment Commission.

Starting at 5:00 pm, the Council will interview Jeff Brooks for the Planning Board; Dale Nelson, Kristan Cassidy, John Laramee, Jerrell Angell, Edward Williams, and William Finlay for the Historic District Commission; and Meg Dodge for the Trust and Investment Commission.

Schedule Of Interviews

5:00 p.m. Jeff Brooks (Planning Board)

5:20 p.m. Dale Nelson (Historic District Commission)

5:40 p.m. Kristan Cassidy (Historic District Commission)

6:00 p.m. John Laramee (Historic District Commission)

6:20 p.m. Meg Dodge (Trust and Investment Commission)

6:40 p.m. Jerrell Angell (Historic District Commission)

7:00 p.m. Edward Williams (Historic District Commission)

7:20 p.m. William Finlay (Historic District Commission)

After the conclusion of the interviews, the Council may discuss the applicants and consider voting on their appointment at a future regularly scheduled Council meeting.

This meeting is open to the public, and all interested citizens are invited to attend. The City Council is dedicated to ensuring that the boards and commissions are comprised of highly qualified individuals who are committed to serving the community.

Those interested in serving on a board or commission can fill out an application here.