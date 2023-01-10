Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Vermont using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Vermont

Canva

#50. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 179

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,842 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#49. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 179

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#43 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128

Canva

#48. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 181

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#47. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 181

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#167 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933

Canva

#46. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 185

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#197 (tie) most common name, -93.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Vermont

Canva

#45. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749

Canva

#44. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 193

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#11 (tie) most common name, +27.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#43. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 196

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#42. Ian

Ian is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 201

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#136 (tie) most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,999

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 203

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#136 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Vermont

Canva

#40. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 219

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#94 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#39. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 219

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#58 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#38. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#151 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#37. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 156 (#28 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262

Canva

#36. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#108 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

You may also like: Where people in Vermont are moving to most

marina shin // Shutterstock

#35. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 230

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#21 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#34. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 236

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#153 (tie) most common name, -89.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748

Canva

#33. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 256

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 98 (#62 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#32. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#31. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 271

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#131 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

You may also like: Young Vermonters channel their outrage: A major civil rights moment in Vermont

Canva

#30. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 319

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#99 (tie) most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

Canva

#29. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#146 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#28. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 325

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 204 (#15 most common name, -37.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912

Canva

#27. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 332

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#91 (tie) most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#26. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 345

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#107 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

You may also like: Most rural counties in Vermont

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#25. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 349

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#46 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

Canva

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 358

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 212 (#13 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#23. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 367

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#18 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#22. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 367

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#56 (tie) most common name, -71.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#21. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 404

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#6 most common name, -32.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

You may also like: Vermont is the #5 state with the highest Black homeownership gap

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 411

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#53 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

Canva

#19. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 413

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#35 (tie) most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

Canva

#18. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 173 (#22 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

Flashon // Shutterstock

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 431

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#40 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#16. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 439

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#150 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Vermont

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#15. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 452

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#10 most common name, -44.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

Canva

#14. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 463

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#163 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#13. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 487

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#197 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#12. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 494

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#65 (tie) most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

Canva

#11. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 505

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#49 (tie) most common name, -77.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Vermont

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#10. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 509

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#65 (tie) most common name, -82.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 593

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#203 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#8. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 667

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#60 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#7. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 692

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#23 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

Canva

#6. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 722

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#95 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Vermont

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#5. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 724

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#26 (tie) most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#4. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 726

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#32 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#3. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 735

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#14 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#2. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 738

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#89 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

Canva

#1. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Vermont

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 748

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#87 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

You may also like: Best school districts in Vermont

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site