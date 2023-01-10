Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Vermont using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Vermont
Canva
#50. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 179
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,842 (#9 most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#49. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 179
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#43 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
Canva
#48. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 181
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#47. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 181
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#167 (tie) most common name, -88.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
Canva
#46. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 185
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#197 (tie) most common name, -93.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Vermont
Canva
#45. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 56,749
Canva
#44. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 193
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#11 (tie) most common name, +27.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#43. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 196
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#42. Ian
Ian is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 201
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#136 (tie) most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 53,999
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 203
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#136 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Vermont
Canva
#40. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 219
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#94 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#39. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 219
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#58 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,391
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#38. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#151 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#37. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 156 (#28 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
Canva
#36. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 228
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#108 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
You may also like: Where people in Vermont are moving to most
marina shin // Shutterstock
#35. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 230
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#21 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#34. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 236
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#153 (tie) most common name, -89.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
Canva
#33. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 256
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 98 (#62 most common name, -61.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#32. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#261 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#31. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 271
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#131 (tie) most common name, -87.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
You may also like: Young Vermonters channel their outrage: A major civil rights moment in Vermont
Canva
#30. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 319
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#99 (tie) most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Canva
#29. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 323
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#146 most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#28. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 325
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 204 (#15 most common name, -37.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912
Canva
#27. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 332
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#91 (tie) most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#26. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 345
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#107 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
You may also like: Most rural counties in Vermont
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#25. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 349
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#46 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
Canva
#24. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 358
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 212 (#13 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#23. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 367
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#18 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#22. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 367
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#56 (tie) most common name, -71.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 404
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#6 most common name, -32.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
You may also like: Vermont is the #5 state with the highest Black homeownership gap
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 411
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 112 (#53 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Canva
#19. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 413
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#35 (tie) most common name, -66.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Canva
#18. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 173 (#22 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Flashon // Shutterstock
#17. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 431
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#40 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#16. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 439
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#150 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Vermont
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#15. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 452
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#10 most common name, -44.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Canva
#14. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 463
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#163 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#13. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 487
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#197 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#12. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 494
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#65 (tie) most common name, -81.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Canva
#11. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 505
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#49 (tie) most common name, -77.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Vermont
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#10. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 509
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#65 (tie) most common name, -82.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#9. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 593
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#203 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#8. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 667
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#60 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#7. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 692
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#23 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
Canva
#6. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#95 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Vermont
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#5. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 724
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#26 (tie) most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#32 (tie) most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#3. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 735
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#14 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#2. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 738
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#89 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Canva
#1. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Vermont
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 748
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#87 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
You may also like: Best school districts in Vermont
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.