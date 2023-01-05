BankNewport has announced the promotion of Alison K. Hanson to the role of vice president, retail operations team lead.

In this position, Hanson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Retail Administration Department and will work to develop and maintain the branch procedure manual.

She will also collaborate with end users of the company’s customer relationship management system.

Hanson previously held the position of assistant vice president, retail administration supervisor.

Hanson earned a Bachelor of Science from Salve Regina University and is a native of East Hampton, New York. She currently resides in Middletown, Rhode Island.