Plymouth University has released its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and two students from Newport County are among the 89 named to the list.

They are Griffin Spinney of Newport and Tyler McDonald of Portsmouth.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

