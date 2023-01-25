Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos announced the finalists of the Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge, a business pitch competition for high school students. The competition will provide over $10,000 in scholarships to the winning teams. Out of dozens of written business plan submissions, five teams have advanced to the second stage of the challenge, a live pitch to a panel of judges on January 28th, where they will compete for thousands of dollars in post-secondary scholarships.

“I visited high schools around the state over the last two months, and I was deeply impressed with the enthusiasm that Rhode Island students have for entrepreneurship,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “Each of these teams brings to the table a creative, innovative idea for a business that could thrive in our state. I can’t wait to see how they impress our judges in the live competition.”

The five finalists are: Community Connection, an app for teenagers to find gig work in their local communities, by Siddharth Gupta, Liam Helfrich, and William Sturla of Barrington High School, Crow’s Nest Art Shop, a second-hand art supply store for beginning artists, by Alyssa Davidson of Scituate High School, NugSafe, a wearable technology with safety features for children, by Faith Basler, Rishi Sanjay Gokhale, and Jayci W. Tickner of East Greenwich High School, SunuBody, an e-commerce store offering skin care, jewelry, and wellness products, by Zainabou Thiam of The MET High School, Yoga for All, a yoga mat that connects users with wellness content, by Daisha Jackson of The MET High School.

The live business pitch competition will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28th at Rhode Island College and will be open to the press and public. The competition will also be livestreamed on rilgec.com. Members of the media who are interested in attending are asked to respond to David.Folcarelli@ltgov.ri.gov by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th.