Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet.

The change is an evolutionary one building on 41 years of history, said Peter Bramante, Executive Director, as he welcomed assembled media and visitors.

“The new name grew out of our strategic planning process and strengthens our commitment to our home city while enriching the cultural vitality of the region and remaining a global force in the dance world. It’s especially timely having just welcomed our new Artistic Director, Danielle Genest, and introducing a fresh vision,” he said.

Bramante introduced an exclusive dance video that revealed the new name, tagline, and web address in the company’s signature energetic and intimate style. The video, which featured Genest and dancers Emily Baker, Brooke DiFrancesco, Timur Kan, Edgardo Torres Estremera, and Gregory Tyndall, was shot & produced by Brandon Moye, of BMoye Productions.

Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, added his thoughts on the importance of the arts and cultural community to Newport’s attraction as a world-class destination. “I’m very excited about this announcement. It’s always a good day when there is news that supports the vital role of Newport’s artistic venues and cultural events in our region’s success, as well as the many contributions that IMC, now Newport Contemporary Ballet, has made during the past 40-plus years. In fact, the latest Arts Economic Forecast Calculator estimates that IMC created a total annual economic impact of approximately $1.5 million in terms of jobs and additional spending.”

NCB Announcement Video from IMC Dance on Vimeo.

Bramante also updated attendees on their multi-year plan to develop a permanent home. They formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport, RI, the former George H. Triplett School site in late December. Construction plans are underway for an 8,000 square footprint Center for Dance & Education with 14,000 sq. ft. of internal space on three levels, including seating for 180 patrons. It will be fully ADA-compliant and feature a community green space, a dedicated bus stop, and 39 on-site parking spaces.

To close out the event, Genest discussed her creative vision for the future as the company continues to be a driving force for innovation, creativity, and excellence in the field of dance. “The work we have planned is dynamic and eclectic – highlighting the stylistic range of our company and, very importantly, integrating new and diverse artistic voices. Striving to reach broader audiences both near and far, we are pleased to move forward with our new identity that clearly defines who we are, what we do, and where we are from. We are very proud to be part of the vibrant city of Newport, Rhode Island, and believe our new name and new home will help us better serve our community and better represent it to the rest of the world.”

Further information can be found on the company’s new website, newportcontemporaryballet.org.