The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized.

They are, Evan Tuttle from Jamestown, who is majoring in Psychological Science; Abigail Kenyon from Little Compton, who is majoring in Exercise Science; Leslie Campbell from Middletown, who is majoring in Natural Resources; and Catherine Jones from Tiverton, who is majoring in Secondary Education – Social Science.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.