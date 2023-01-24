The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rhode Island and southeastern portions of Massachusetts, effective from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The watch is due to the potential for flooding caused by a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt.

Residents in the affected areas should be aware that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Poor drainage and urban areas are particularly at risk for flooding.

The NWS advises that people in the affected areas should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should take steps to prepare for the potential for flooding, such as elevating important possessions and considering evacuation plans.

For more information, residents can visit the National Weather Service’s website for safety tips and information on how to prepare for potential flooding.

Flood Watch for Newport County

Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk

MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-

Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Smithfield, Coventry, Quincy, Boston, West

Greenwich, West Warwick, Warwick, East Greenwich, Brockton,

Plymouth, Fall River, Foster, Norwood, Foxborough, Newport,

Mattapoisett, New Bedford, Taunton, Bristol, Providence, Westerly,

Cambridge, and Narragansett

228 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING…

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.