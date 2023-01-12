The Newport Art Museum (NAM) today announced the appointment of Danielle Ogden as Interim Executive Director.

Danielle Ogden. Photo provided by Newport Art Museum

Ogden brings over 17 years of experience in the museum and academic field, including serving as Associate Director of Academic Programs and Museum Specialist in Adult Learning at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and supporting the launch of the National Gallery Singapore as Senior Manager of Adult Learning and Access Programs.

Ogden is excited about the opportunity to lead the Museum and said, “I have been inspired by the Board of Trustees and staff’s eagerness to embark on the year ahead with open-mindedness, a growth mindset, and a lot of enthusiasm. I look forward to championing the enriching engagement opportunities for all the artists, families, students, and communities we serve.”

President of the Board of Trustees, Barbara Schoenfeld, praised Ogden’s appointment. “Danielle is well positioned to step into this role, as she is acquainted with several members of our board, our staff, and the Newport art community. She is passionate about the importance of NAM staying at the forefront of 21st-century practices and continuing our high standards for community programming and an emphasis on Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion initiatives. Her knowledge of museum operations and expertise in enhancing our overall visibility will be critical for NAM going forward as we launch our national search for a new Executive Director.”

The Museum will be launching a national search for a new Executive Director in the coming months.