Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.60)

– Market cap: $14.7 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#3. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: -1.8% (-$1.68)

– Market cap: $118.2 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services

#2. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.08)

– Market cap: $20.5 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

#1. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.16)

– Market cap: $9.1 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products