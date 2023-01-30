Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +9.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)
– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.29)
– Market cap: $65.8 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
– Last week price change: +0.7% (+$1.72)
– Market cap: $28.5 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology
#28. Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
– Last week price change: +0.8% (+$1.92)
– Market cap: $12.5 billion
– Headquarters: Wilmington
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
– Last week price change: +1.4% (+$0.72)
– Market cap: $5.8 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Biotechnology
#26. Bruker Corp. (BRKR)
– Last week price change: +1.4% (+$1.00)
– Market cap: $10.5 billion
– Headquarters: Billerica
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#25. Eversource Energy (ES)
– Last week price change: +1.5% (+$1.20)
– Market cap: $28.2 billion
– Headquarters: Springfield
– Sector: Electric Utilities
#24. Biogen (BIIB)
– Last week price change: +1.5% (+$4.31)
– Market cap: $41.8 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology
#23. Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)
– Last week price change: +1.5% (+$2.99)
– Market cap: $6.8 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology
#22. Clean Harbors (CLH)
– Last week price change: +2.1% (+$2.58)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Norwell
– Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services
#21. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)
– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$1.16)
– Market cap: $9.1 billion
– Headquarters: Natick
– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments
#20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)
– Last week price change: +2.6% (+$1.77)
– Market cap: $9.4 billion
– Headquarters: Westborough
– Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#19. TJX Cos. (TJX)
– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$2.35)
– Market cap: $94.6 billion
– Headquarters: Framingham
– Sector: Apparel Retail
#18. Entegris (ENTG)
– Last week price change: +3.0% (+$2.32)
– Market cap: $12.0 billion
– Headquarters: Billerica
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#17. Dynatrace (DT)
– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$1.21)
– Market cap: $11.0 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Application Software
#16. Analog Devices (ADI)
– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$5.66)
– Market cap: $86.6 billion
– Headquarters: Norwood
– Sector: Semiconductors
#15. Boston Properties (BXP)
– Last week price change: +3.5% (+$2.50)
– Market cap: $11.6 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Office REITs
#14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$11.61)
– Market cap: $82.5 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology
#13. STAG Industrial (STAG)
– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$1.30)
– Market cap: $6.4 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial REITs
#12. Hologic (HOLX)
– Last week price change: +3.9% (+$3.13)
– Market cap: $20.4 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#11. PTC (PTC)
– Last week price change: +4.0% (+$5.14)
– Market cap: $16.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Application Software
#10. Repligen Corp. (RGEN)
– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$8.85)
– Market cap: $10.8 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#9. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)
– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$2.78)
– Market cap: $3.9 billion
– Headquarters: North Billerica
– Sector: Health Care Supplies
#8. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)
– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$5.24)
– Market cap: $146.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#7. Teradyne (TER)
– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$5.91)
– Market cap: $16.1 billion
– Headquarters: North Reading
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#6. Iron Mountain (IRM)
– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$3.25)
– Market cap: $16.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Specialized REITs
#5. General Electric Co. (GE)
– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$5.55)
– Market cap: $90.9 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
#4. State Street Corp. (STT)
– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$6.45)
– Market cap: $33.3 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#3. DraftKings (DKNG)
– Last week price change: +8.4% (+$1.16)
– Market cap: $6.8 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Casinos & Gaming
#2. HubSpot (HUBS)
– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$28.90)
– Market cap: $17.4 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Application Software
#1. Toast Class A (TOST)
– Last week price change: +9.6% (+$2.00)
– Market cap: $6.5 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
