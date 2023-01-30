Those beloved, fun-loving Rockers Barenaked Ladies are at it again as they announce their 7th almost-annual, expansive Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. Five For Fighting and Del Amitri will round out the incredible lineup, which makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30pm on Friday, July 7th.

Tickets are $33.50 and go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 4th, subject to availability.

Continuing the trend that they began a little more than a decade ago, the Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and two-time Grammy nominees are eager to hit the road this summer, playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the U.S. beginning June 2nd.

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.

On their previous Last Summer on Earth tours – a phrase so fraught with irony that it fully befits this band of clever, scholarly Rockers – Barenaked Ladies have enjoyed inviting friends along for the ride. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket warmed up the crowds last summer, and Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall have all gone out with BNL on previous Last Summer on Earth tours.

And now, in the summer of 2023, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees, the band who taught us the value of a million dollars, who explained The Big Bang in under two minutes, and who made us say “underwear,” will bring their show full of hits and fan favorites to American audiences.

Premium seats, merch packages, pre-show soundcheck parties, meet-and-greets, and more will highlight a variety of VIP packages for Barenaked Ladies’ Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

Barenaked Bytes is the free, official Barenaked Ladies app, and it is where you’ll find BNL news, information, and merch, and, with the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle, first access to tickets and VIP packages starting January 31st at 10:00am. The Bytes bundle will also contain an exclusive BNL t-shirt, which will only be available on the app.