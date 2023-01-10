The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is excited to welcome Conor Moynihan, Assistant Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Museum, to speak on the subject of art and disability at their latest JAC Talk. The event will take place on Thursday, February 9th at 6 pm.

Moynihan, who is also a Visual Studies PhD candidate at the University at Buffalo (SUNY), will discuss the ways in which disability has been represented in the arts and why representation matters. He will introduce concepts from disability activists and scholars and use examples from art history to demonstrate the importance of centering disability in art. Retired Professor and Chair of the Art Department at the University of Rhode Island, Bob Dilworth, will lead the Q&A portion of the evening.

JAC Talks is a regular program hosted by the JAC that brings together artists and creative minds to share their stories with the Jamestown community and beyond. Speakers include artists, authors, musicians, poets, writers, curators, designers, and makers.

The event is open to the public and tickets are priced at $10 for non-members and $8 for JAC members. Past JAC Talks can be accessed on the JAC website and the facilities are accessible to all.

About the Speaker: Conor Moynihan is a highly respected figure in the art world and his exhibitions have explored a wide range of identity-based issues, especially those related to sexuality, gender, and disability. His exhibitions include “Drama Queer: Seducing Social Change” (2016), “Ill at Ease: Dis-ease in Art” (2017), “Three Acts, Three Scenes: My Care, Your Care, Careful Care” (2018) and “Variance: Making, Unmaking, and Remaking Disability” (2018). In Spring 2023, his forthcoming exhibition, “The Performative Self-Portrait” will be on display at the RISD Museum. The exhibition will look at photographers who turn the lens back on themselves, whether to enact an alternative identity or to engage with history or something else.