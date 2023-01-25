The James Beard Foundation today announced their 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards.

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be announced (and celebrated) at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—are one of five separate recognition programs of the Awards.

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including the new Award for Outstanding Bakery.

Check out the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists from New England below:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Krista Cole, Sur Lie and Gather Restaurant, Portland, ME

Outstanding Chef

Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn, MA

David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

Coracora, West Hartford, CT

PAGU, Cambridge, MA

Red Rose Restaurant, Lowell, MA

Emerging Chef Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Vinh Le, Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge, MA

Best New Restaurant

La Royal, Cambridge, MA

wolfpeach, Camden, ME

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME

Amanda Wildermuth, Honey Road, Burlington, VT

Outstanding Hospitality Presented by American Airlines

The Quarry, Monson, ME

Sur Lie, Portland, ME

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Foam Brewers, Burlington, VT

Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA

Outstanding Bar

The Jewel Box, Portland, ME

Best Chefs Presented by Capital One (by region)

Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Robert Andreozzi, Pizza Marvin, Providence, RI

Paul Callahan, Vino e Vivo, Exeter, NH

Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH

Mojo Hancy-Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT

Valentine Howell, Krasi, Boston, MA

Christian Hunter, Community Table, Washington, CT

Sara Jenkins, Nina June, Rockport, ME

Jason LaVerdiere, Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME

Alganesh Michael, A Taste of Abyssinia, South Burlington, VT

Yahya Noor, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, MA

Tony Pastor, Fore Street, Portland, ME

Isaul Perez, Isa, Portland, ME

Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, RI

Yisha Siu, Yunnan Kitchen, Boston, MA

Derrick Teh, SEKALI, Boston, MA

Ellie Tiglao, Tanám, Somerville, MA

Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT

Milena Pagán, Little Sister, Providence, RI

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston, MA

See the full list here – THE 2023 JAMES BEARD AWARDS SEMIFINALISTS