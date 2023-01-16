With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s The Gilded Age in Newport recently, we’re taking a look back at some of the other films that also used Newport as a filming location.

According to IMDB, there are more than 100 films, documentaries and tv show that credit Newport, Rhode Island as a filming location.

Pay attention the next time you watch these movies as they all contain scenes filmed in Newport, consider it a free and fun tour of Newport!

Know of a location that we missed? Contact Us and let us know!

In U.S. Release Date Order

18 – Hocus Pocus 2 (2021)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Include

Washington Square.

17 – The Discovery (2017)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Kay Blvd, Carey mansion, Second Beach, Newport Hosp

16 – Irrational Man (2015)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Fastnet Pub, Salve Regina University, Washington Square, Spring Street in Front of Franklin Spa, In front of Jane Pickens Theater

15 – Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Trinity Church, Castle Hill Lighthouse, and Ballard Park.

14 – Tanner Hall (2009)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Seaview Terrace and Newport, Rhode Island (According to IMDB)

13 – 27 Dresses (2008)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Marble House

12 – Evening (2007)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Gooseberry Beach

11 – Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Brenton Point State Park, King’s Beach, Church of St John the Evangelist, and Ocean Drive.

10 – Amistad (1997)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Queen Ann Square, Marble House, Rosecliff, and Newport Colony House

9 – True Lies (1994)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Ochre Court and Rosecliff

8 – Wind (1992)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Many of the film’s port scenes were filmed on location in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

7 – Reversal Of Fortune (1990)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Newport, Rhode Island (According to IMDB)

6 – Mr. North (1988)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Set to take place in Newport, Rhode Island

5 – Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Rosecliff Mansion

4 – The Betsy (1978)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Rosecliff Mansion

3 – The Great Gatsby (1974)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Marble House, Rosecliff Mansion and Ocean Drive

2 – Lolita (1962)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Market Square

1 – High Society (1956)

Newport, RI Filming Locations Included:

Featured an opening-shot flyover of Newport’s oceanfront mansions (including Clarendon Court) as well as later rear projection work for Kelly and Sinatra as they “drove” along the shore.

This story was originally published on September 2, 2015. It has been routinely updated.