The University of New Hampshire has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and fifteen students from Newport County are among those on the list.

Those local students earning the Highest Honors are;

Julia Cotsonas of Jamestown, who is Majoring in Undeclared.

Sage Manning of Portsmouth, who is Majoring in Communication.

Those local students earning High Honors are;

Isabel Medeiros of Little Compton, who is Majoring in Civil Engineering.

Gabriella Cesarini of Newport, who is Majoring in Social Work.

Kelly McGinn of Newport, who is Majoring in Business Administration: Finance.

Olivia Williams of Middletown, who is Majoring in Undeclared.

Mikayla Tobin of Portsmouth, who is Majoring in Environmental Conservation & Sustainability.

Callahan Mahoney of Portsmouth, who is Majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Caroline Daly of Portsmouth, who is Majoring in Neuroscience & Behavior, earned High Honors.

Those local students earning Honors are;

Meghan Brady of Little Compton, who is Majoring in Nursing.

Riley Rocha of Little Compton, who is Majoring in Biology.

Sydney Potter of Newport, who is Majoring in Analytical Economics.

Zachary Leduc of Middletown, who is Majoring in Business Administration: Marketing.

Olivia Rivers of Portsmouth, who is Majoring in Psychology, earned Honors.

Jack Paradis of Tiverton, who is Majoring in Zoology, earned Honors.