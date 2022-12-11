Ready or not, it looks like we’re in for the season’s first snowstorm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of northern and central Rhode Island for Sunday, December 11. A fast-moving storm will impact the region beginning Sunday afternoon. The forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow in parts of the region, with lesser amounts along the coast.

Read the complete text of the Advisory below:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1228 PM EST Sun Dec 11 2022



Windham CT-Southern Worcester MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI- Including the cities of Putnam, Willimantic, Milford, Worcester, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick, 1228 PM EST Sun Dec 11 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, central Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS..Confidence has increased that snowfall amounts up to 3 inches could extend as far east as Providence County in RI. Therefore we`ve updated the winter weather advisory to include the counties listed above.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.