The University of Rhode Island recently honored 12 former employees for their dedicated service to the institution, inducting them into the Lifetime Service Society. The society recognizes individuals who have completed 40 years of service to the university.

The inductees were honored during a ceremony on December 2nd at the Robert J. Higgins Welcome Center, where they received certificates of appreciation from several notable figures, including Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman James Langievin, Governor Dan McKee, and the Speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, Joseph Sherkarchi. Each honoree was introduced by a colleague from the university, who spoke about their contributions and impact on the institution.

Among the inductees were John Burkett, a professor emeritus of economics who dedicated 40 years to the university; Larry Englander, a professor emeritus of Plant Pathology, Plant Sciences and Entomology who dedicated 49 years to URI; and Ron Onorato, of Newport, who served as the Director of Student Health Services for 40 years. Other inductees included James F. Vincent Jr., Karen Wishner, Donna Schwartz-Barcott, Alan Haskins, Raymond Wright, and Dennis W. Nixon, of Jamestown.

To commemorate their service, each inductee was presented with a commemorative brick, which will be placed at the entrance to the Robert L. Carothers Library and Learning Commons, engraved with their name and years of service. The University of Rhode Island expressed its gratitude to the inductees for their dedication and commitment to the institution, and congratulated them on their induction into the Lifetime Service Society.

