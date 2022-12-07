A total of $3 million in annual funding is being made available to nonprofits across the Ocean State by United Way of Rhode Island.

The grants will be awarded from the organization’s Community Impact Fund to nonprofits whose work advances the United Way’s mission of building racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.

The request for proposals (RFP) period is currently open. Interested organizations must submit a full proposal by January 29, 2023. The application process is available through United Way’s website at unitedwayri.org/for-nonprofits/apply-for-grants.

“Nonprofits are innovative organizations whose work is breaking down the systemic inequities in our communities.” said Roshni Darnal, United Way’s director of community investments in a statement. “We are proud to partner with them and are eager to learn more about their great work in our communities.”

United Way of Rhode Island has made targeted changes to its grant program to better serve organizations whose work is rooted in actively advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. The changes include offering three years of funding instead of two, awarding only unrestricted operating funds grants, and prioritizing nonprofits working with, and reflective of, Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities.

Organizations can apply for up to $75,000 in annual funding for the three-year period of 2023 to 2026. Proposals should align with the strategic priorities of United Way’s LIVE UNITED 2025. The pillars of the plan and the leading priorities for this funding opportunity are:

Achieve United: Expanding experiential learning for K – 3 students in underserved communities; increasing the availability of and enrollment in out-of-school time programs available to middle and high school BIPOC youth.

Advocate United: Community-based advocacy for social justice and to advance racial equity; municipal level policy and advocacy work for the development of policies and budgets which advance equity.

Lift United: Increasing access to safe, affordable housing; tenant's rights and advocacy; removing systemic barriers to employment; job training and educational opportunities for unemployed and underemployed Rhode Islanders, especially from BIPOC communities; digital equity and strengthening the distance learning infrastructure.

Information Sessions: United Way has scheduled a selection of virtual info sessions over the next two weeks. They will be held on Dec. 13, 16, and 19. Each will feature an overview and walkthrough of the application and review process, and a Q&A session. Registration is required and is available online at uwriweb.org/2023RFP.

Virtual Office Hours: In addition to the informational sessions, United Way staff will hold a series of virtual office hours via Zoom between January 5 to 13, 2023. A full schedule and registration can be found online at uwriweb.org/2023RFP.

Questions regarding the RFP, organizational eligibility, or United Way’s funding priorities may be directed to Roshni Darnal, director of community investments, at Roshni.Darnal@unitedwayri.org.

Funding decisions and notifications will be made in April 2023.