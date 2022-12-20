The Tiverton Public Library has announced a range of adult programs for January, including weekly watercolor groups, a poetry workshop, a cross-stitching group, and a book club.

The library is also offering tech help sessions and assistance with Cricut machines, as well as iPhone terminology classes.

In addition, local artist John Irwin will be leading a painting landscapes workshop, and there will be a monthly craft session featuring alcohol ink coasters.

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in January. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

January Programs

All Month Long

Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile devices. We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a spot on our website. We also offer drop-in sessions on Saturday, January 7th and 21st, for quick troubleshooting. Please call or check our website for drop-in hours.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or are a seasoned pro, you are welcome to drop in and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Tuesdays, January 3rd, 10th, or 17th, 7:00-8:00pm

Cricut Help

Did you receive a Cricut over the holiday season, and don’t know where to start? Are you stuck on a project and need a hand? Then join Kristin for assistance. Please bring all of your tools, materials, computer, and Cricut. If you don’t have a laptop, you may borrow one of ours. Registration is required. You can attend one or all the sessions.



Wednesday, January 4th, 6:00-8:00pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Tuesday, January 10th, 3:30-5:30pm

Painting Landscapes

In this 2-hour session, local artist John Irwin will take you step by step through the process of starting a landscape painting and deciding when it is finished. All materials will be supplied. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, January 11th, 6:30-7:30pm

Monthly Poetry Workshop

We are delighted to have David Dragone continue his Poetry Workshop series at the library. Each month, beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to: increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power with various poetic techniques, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Space is limited; registration is required.

Thursday, January 12th, 11:00am-12:00pm

iPhone Terminology 101

Not sure about the difference between a password and pin? What does “location” really mean? Wondering what a lock screen is? Join Kristin as we review some perplexing, but common iPhone terms. Registration is required.

Friday, January 13th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, Wednesday, January 18th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing Finding Me by Viola Davis. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Wednesday, January 18th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Thursday, January 19th, 1:00-2:00pm, Tiverton Public Library Learning Center

Union Public Library Book Club

The Union Public Library’s Book Group will meet in the Tiverton Public Library’s Learning Center to discuss Miss Kopp Investigates by Amy Stewart. Copies of the book are available at both libraries for check-out. All are welcome!

Friday, January 20th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Alcohol Ink Coasters

Join us once a month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will learn how to use alcohol ink to make beautiful coasters. Space and materials are limited. Please register to secure your spot.

Monday, January 23rd, 12:30-1:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Only the Cat Knows by Marian Babson. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Wednesday, January 25th, 5:30-8:00pm

Movie Night: King Richard

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will be screening King Richard (2021; PG-13; 2 h, 24 min) — a look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

Saturday, January 28th, 2:00-3:00pm

Photo Preservation Workshop

In this workshop, Claudio Inverso from Cloud Design Photo Preservation will teach you how to preserve, access, clean, and digitize your valuable photos so that you can share these precious moments with family and friends. Participants are encouraged to bring 5 personal photos that you would like to have digitized, along with a USB thumb or portable hard drive. The first 10 people to register will receive a free thumb drive with your scanned images.