The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

December 11 – 17, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 12/12 to 12/16- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) Lane Closure- 12/14- 9 am to 11 am

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Alternating Lane Closure- 12/13- 7 am to 3 pm

Westbound Alternating Lane Closure- 12/14- 9 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Alternating Lane Closure- 12/15 and 12/16- 9 am to 3 pm

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures- 12/12 to 12/15- 9 am to 3 pm

Alternating Northbound and Southbound Lane Closures- 12/16- 9 am to 1 pm

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

December 10 – 16, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) Interchange, various on and off ramp closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thur. nights 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: I-95, Exit 37 to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thur. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for wall construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.

Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thur. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thur. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thur. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Weekend

Johnston: I-295 North and South, ½ mile before the Hartford Ave./Rte. 6 interchange, two short-duration (15 minutes) rolling roadblocks for RI Energy overhead wire replacement, Sun., 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Please note: the on-ramps from Hartford Ave. East to I-295 South and Rte. 6 East to I-295 South at Hartford Ave. will also be closed during the rolling roadblocks.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Pawtucket and Warwick: Temporary ramp closures (less than 30 minutes in length) in a moving operation for sign work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: I-95 North at Exit 40 (Lonsdale Ave.), I-95 South at Exit 31 (Jefferson Blvd.), and I-95 North at Exit 31 (Jefferson Blvd.)

Overnight

Cranston: I-95 South, under Rte. 10, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Ramp narrowing with lane closures in a moving operation for sign installation at the following locations, Wed., 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: I-195 East at Exit 1A (India St.) (9 p.m.-11 p.m.) and the on-ramp from Gano St. to I-195 West (11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.)

Providence: I-95 South, from Exit 37A to Exit 34, double left and right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 South., just past Exit 3A, right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the Rte. 6 West exit to the Westminster St. overpass, one of two lanes closed for paving, Fri. (Dec. 9) at 7 p.m. – mid-afternoon on Mon. (Dec. 12). There is a possibility the closure will extend into the evening commute. Expect delays; seek alternate routes.

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to Westminster St., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Cranston: Rte. 6 West, at Rte. 6A, exit closed for drainage work, and brush/tree trimming, Sat., 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Please note: the on-ramp from Killingly St. to Rte. 6 West will also be closed. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln and Woonsocket: Temporary ramp closures (less than 30 minutes in length) in a moving operation for sign work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.: Rte. 146 South at Exit 4B (Twin River Rd.), and Rte. 99 at Mendon Rd.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, just before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri. (Dec. 16) nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for steel barrier removal and restriping, Sun.-Fri. (Dec. 16) nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: Sayles Hill Rd., from Iron Mine Hill Rd. to Woodland Rd., will also be closed at this time. Please use signed detour and caution when traveling on Rte. 146 in the Sayles Hill Rd. area.

Providence: Rte. 6, before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for construction and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: The on-and off-ramps from Rte. 116 North and South to Rte. 146 North and South, will be narrowed in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 East, at the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, two out of the three travel lanes will be closed for bridge work, Mon., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes.

Woonsocket: Rte. 99 North, just before Mendon Rd., left lane closed for sign installation, Mon., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to South Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 14, from Sailor Way to Simmonsville Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Cranston St., under Rte. 37, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 44 (Smith St.), from Canal St. to Gaspee St., narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Newport County

New Traffic Patterns

Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.

Newport: Effective Mon. night, Dec. 12, Rte. 138 West, between Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and the Pell Bridge, lanes will shift to the left through summer 2023. On Thurs. night, Dec. 15, the new connector road between JT Connell Hwy. and the new Rte. 138 extension is scheduled to open.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through December 15.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Rte. 238 (JT Connell Hwy.), between the Rte. 138 on- and off-ramps, partial right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln: Lincoln Woods Pedestrian Underpass, from the Pedestrian Path on Old Louisquisset Pke. to the Underpass entering Lincoln Woods, road closed for repairs, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Johnston: Hartford Ave. at Bishop Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for paving, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Meeting St. to Titus St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Johnston: Hartford Ave. West, at Bishop Hill Rd., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd., from Iron Mine Hill Rd. to Woodland Rd., alternating lane closures with a lane shift and frequent vehicle access in/out of work zones for utility work, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Scituate: Rte. 6, under Gleaner Chapel Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

South County

No lane closures scheduled.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Continung

Warwick: Rte. 2 North, under Centerville Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for steel repair until further notice.