The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has announced that it will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023. This includes all RIPTA offices, except for the Customer Service call center and RIde office.

In observance of the upcoming holidays, RIPTA will operate all fixed-route bus service on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023. The statewide RIde Program will also operate on these days, but there will be no Flex Services. The Flex Service reservation line and the RIde reservation line will not be staffed on either holiday, but passengers can leave a detailed message if they wish to schedule an upcoming trip.

Regular service for both fixed-route bus service and RIde and Flex will resume on the Monday following each holiday. For more information on schedules or other RIPTA services, please call 401-781-9400 or visit ripta.com.