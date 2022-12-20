Soldiers from Rhode Island are sending holiday greetings back home from overseas, where they are currently deployed on various missions.

The soldiers are members of the 2nd Infantry Division – U.S .Army. The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army, according to the unit’s website. The 2nd Infantry Division deters aggression and maintains peace on the Korean Peninsula; and if deterrence fails, “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S-Republic of Korea Alliance.

Despite being far from home, the soldiers are keeping the holiday spirit alive by sending heartfelt messages to their loved ones back in Rhode Island.

Spc. Zachary Leonard – Holiday Greeting

Spc. Zachary Leonard of Barrington, Rhode Island sends his holiday greeting.

Video by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena , 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

Staff Sgt. Michael Portofee – Holiday Greeting

Staff Sgt. Michael Portofee of Providence, RI. sends his holiday greeting.

Sgt. Griffin O’Hara – Holiday Greeting

Sgt. Griffin O’Hara of Providence, RI. sends his holiday greeting.

