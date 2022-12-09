The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data.

Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its “Providence, RI area”.

Some more takeaways from Rhode Island’s Year in Search;

“pallas cat” was the Providence area’s top trending animal of 2022.

The Providence area was one of only 3 places that had poke bowl as a top trending “near me” search.

non-gluten vegan latkes was the area’s top trending recipe – and Providence was the only place with it in the top spot.

The Providence, RI area searched for rap music more than any other music genre this year.

Looking at the Top 10 trending “near me” searches in Rhode Island in 2022, “cheapest gas near me” was the most searched. Also on the top 10 list was “easter brunch near me”, “gas prices near me”, “oil prices near me”, and “plasma donation near me”.

See the full report and data here.

Across the United States, Wordle and Election Results were among what was being searched the most in 2022.

Across the globe, Wordle and India vs England were among the top searches in 2022.