Bank Rhode Island’s 25th annual Holiday Giving Tree program has reached a record number of donations this year, with 5,556 gifts collected for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits.

The program, which ran from November 1 to December 20, saw twenty BankRI branches display giving trees decorated with ornaments featuring the name, age, and wish of a child served by the branch’s nonprofit partner. Community members were invited to select ornaments and later return with their donated, unwrapped gifts.

Will Tsonos, BankRI’s President and CEO, said in a statement, “This was a tremendous display of generosity by so many people who simply wanted to spread kindness and help bring joy to kids at a special time of year. Our customers… our staff… our entire community – I’m so grateful to everyone who gave, and also to our nonprofit partners for the work they do on behalf of families each and every day.”

Some of the most popular gifts donated included LEGO sets, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, science and slime kits, board games, sports equipment, and Lite-Brite sets. A number of bicycles were also donated at BankRI’s Jefferson Boulevard, Lincoln, and Wakefield branches, while the Coventry location received a large number of digital learning toys for young children. The Lincoln branch led the effort, collecting 852 gifts for its partner, the Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program.

The gifts were distributed to BankRI’s nonprofit partners, including Adoption Rhode Island, AIDS Care Ocean State, Angel in Action RI, Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Connecting for Children & Families, Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads RI, East Bay Community Action Program, House of Hope, Jonnycake Center for Hope, Kingstown Crossings, Lucy’s Hearth, Providence Housing Authority, SSTARbirth, Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.