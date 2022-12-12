PROVIDENCE – Mario F. Martinez, 27, of Providence, found in August 2020 by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to be in possession of thousands of images and hundreds of videos depicting child sexual abuse, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

The ICAC Task Force opened an investigation after receiving information from a networking website typically used by individuals interested in video games or gaming that Martinez had uploaded files to his account that depicted sexually explicit conduct involving minors.

In August 2020, members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a court-authorized search of Martinez’s residence and discovered three electronic devices that contained a total of 2,800 images and 387 videos of child pornography involving prepubescent children.

Martinez pleaded guilty on February 23, 2021, to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to thirty-six months in federal prison to be followed by five years of federal supervised release.

United States Attorney Cunha thanks the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in preparing this case for prosecution in federal court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Milind M. Shah.