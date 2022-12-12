PROVIDENCE – A Providence man charged in federal court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl pleaded guilty today to federal drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

According to court documents, on six occasions in just over one month, beginning in early January 2020, Josimar Pereira, 36, who was at the time serving a term of state probation related to an unrelated firearm conviction in state court, sold a total of more than $6,300 worth of cocaine and fentanyl to another person. Each transaction was monitored by members of the FBI’s Rhode Island Safe Streets Gang Task Force. On each occasion, the drugs were quickly seized by Task Force agents.

Today, Pereira pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of cocaine and a charge of distribution of fentanyl. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2023.

The defendant’s sentences will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court records, at the time of his arrest in this matter, Pereira was serving a term of state probation related to his 2018 conviction in Rhode Island Superior Court on a charge of possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey Erickson.