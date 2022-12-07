The PPL Foundation today announced via a press release that they recently awarded $500,000 in funding to support 29 nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives and well-being of individuals throughout the Ocean State.

This is the inaugural year of the Empowering Communities Grants program, which is funded by the PPL Foundation to help organizations fulfill their missions across all the communities served by Rhode Island Energy.

The foundation’s latest investments support initiatives such as tutoring and mentoring programs for underserved students, a multigenerational community design studio, innovative and affordable housing programs, and environmental conservation and education programs that inspire the next generation of stewards.

“I’m thrilled to see this support for so many organizations across Rhode Island that are helping to improve the communities and customers we serve,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy. “The PPL Foundation has a long history supporting non-profits and programs where its utilities operate, and I know the foundation will want to have that same impact here in the Ocean State.”

The 2022 PPL Foundation Empowering Communities Grant recipients are: