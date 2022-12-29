EDGECOMB, Maine (AP) — The death of a 3-year-old Edgecomb girl on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, Maine State Police said.

The Lincoln County sheriff’s department and rescue crews responded to a residence on Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call that a child was not breathing. The child was taken to the Miles Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was done on Monday.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, police said Wednesday. The cause of death is being withheld as the investigation continues, police said.