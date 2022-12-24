A rare ocean effect snow storm is expected to dump several inches of snow over Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The storm may also impact the southern Rhode Island coast with some light snow, where less than an inch is expected.

Read the text of the National Weather Service alert below:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

Dukes MA

Including the city of Vineyard Haven

* WHAT…Periods of heavy ocean effect snow into Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with localized 10 inch

amounts possible are through Sunday morning. Amounts will vary

considerably over short distances.

* WHERE…Dukes MA County.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Untreated will be snow-covered and slippery. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph with visibility down to one-quarter

of a mile at times will result in poor visibility at times

with blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.



Block Island RI-

Including the city of New Shoreham

1000 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Periods of Ocean effect Snow through Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches with amounts varying

considerably over short distances. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



Nantucket MA-

Including the city of Nantucket

1000 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Periods of Ocean effect Snow through Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches with amounts varying

considerably over short distances. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Nantucket MA County.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.