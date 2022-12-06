William “Bill” E. Sears, 66, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 4, 2022, in Newport Hospital.

William was born in Fall River, MA, to Georgia (Williams) Sears and the late William H. Sears Jr. He grew up in Fall River, MA.

William is survived by his daughter; Doree, his siblings; Gail Scott, of Chattanooga, TN, Robin (Rose) Sears, of FL, Douglas (Linda Riley) Sears, of Newport, Regina Sears, of Fall River, MA, Brenda Sears, of Fall River, MA, Martin Sears, of Fall River, MA, his mother; Georgia M. Sears, one grandchild, and one grandchild on the way. William additional leaves many cherished nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.