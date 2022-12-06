Thomas P. Mashaw Jr., 70, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on November 30, 2022.

Thomas was born in Newport, to the late Thomas and Margaret (Kent) Mashaw. He grew up in Middletown, RI, and Gouverneur, NY.

Thomas worked security for events and happenings in Newport. He also worked for Humphrey’s Building Supply.

Thomas is survived by his siblings; Patricia Mashaw Thompson, Larry Mashaw, and Mark Mashaw. He additionally leaves several nieces and nephews.

Services for Thomas will be private. Per his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023.