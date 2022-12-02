Theresa M. Chapman, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Frederick W. Chapman. She is survived by her children; Frederick W. Chapman Jr. (Jo), Terrie Louise Newton (Barry), and Kenneth H. Chapman (Sandra). She was the grandmother of six and great grandmother of eight.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 07, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League, www.potterleague.org/donate or Portsmouth Public Library, www.portsmouthlibrary.org/support-us