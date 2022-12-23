It is with a broken heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Robyn Holloway of Newport, RI.

She was the adored wife and partner in every aspect of life of Mary Louise Cavanaugh. She leaves her loving in laws Tom & Lynne Cavanaugh, Suzanne and Dennis Laven, Jane & Joe Lang, Paul and Maura Cavanaugh and Rick & Judy Cavanaugh, her devoted cousin Kimberly Allen of Philadelphia, her mother Lynn Holloway of Ozona, FL and brother R. Marcus Holloway and his partner Lee Scura of Middletown, RI. She was the fun and fabulous aunt to 15 nieces and nephews and “Auntie RaRa” to many great nieces and nephews. And of course, the 3rd Alpha-Stuffie.

Robyn lived in many places in her youth but considered Darien, CT her home. After graduating from University of Colorado she headed straight to Manhattan and began her successful career in financial services, building lifelong friendships along the way. The tragedy of 9/11 routed her to Boston where she and Mary Lou met and began 17 years of living, loving and laughing together. Robyn loved to travel and experience new people, places and cultures but she was just as happy enjoying her backyard with the sun on her face and a glass of wine in her hand. After living in NYC and Boston, they settled in Newport-her happy place filled with wonderful friends and a welcoming community. She pinched herself everyday walking her adored Stuffie on the Cliff walk, being so grateful to live here in this magical place.

Robyn was brilliant, funny, fearless and always ready for the next adventure. She wrapped her family, friends and the whole world up in her love, her beautiful smile and her generous spirit. The world is a better place because Robyn was here, though for way too short of a visit. She made us laugh, smile and want for more of her presence. Her big bright personality was perfectly coupled with a gentle soul and compassionate heart. In other words, she was the whole package.

Please join us for a joyful celebration of her amazing life and Memorial Service on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Newport, RI.

And when the sun warms us up next summer and the boats are gracing the harbour we will gather again to celebrate her as we look out upon the harbor and the island that she loved.

If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider TeamFAME, where Robyn was an active member of the Advisory Board. TeamFAME serves under-resourced middle school students in Newport and surrounding communities, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.