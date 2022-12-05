Richard Kenneth Brown, 70 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family at sunrise on December 4, 2022. Richard was born May 20, 1952 to Kenneth and Madelyn (Neff) Brown in Providence, Rhode Island, the second of five children. He graduated from Ponaganset High School in 1970 where he participated in band and football.

Richard is survived by his wife Linda of 50 years; daughters Jennifer (Mark) Neale and Tammy (John) Krones; son Ronald Brown; grandchildren, Serenity, Jaidyn, Abigail and Lincoln Krones, Tyrion and Lillianna Brown; uncle Walter Keach; brother William Brown; sisters Barbara (Jim) Hearn and Janet Brown; many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers & sisters in law and beloved friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Madelyn, and his sister, Sharon Dalton.

Richard served as a Sergeant in the Air Force for four years, 1971-1975. He served in South Korea and then was stationed in South Dakota. His specialty was training dogs for the K9 division of the military police. Richard earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Roger Williams College in 1987 while working at Mine Safety Appliances Company, where he worked for 12 years after his military service. He then worked for Acushnet Company (Titleist), for 26 years, retiring in July of 2014. While at Acushnet Company he managed several multi-million dollar capital projects in New Bedford, MA and Thailand.

Richard was a fan of the New England Patriots, Boston & Providence Bruins and any golfer playing a Titleist ball He also enjoyed getting out to golf himself with friends when he was able.

Richard loved animals. Throughout the years Richard and Linda cared for many dogs and cats. They adopted pets of all ages and breeds. Giving many senior pets the love and attention they needed and deserved in their final years.

Richard was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth, Rhode Island and participated in the Choir, was a Lecturer and past member of the Pastoral Council.

Richard joined the Knghts of Columbus in 2008. He was a member of the Father Christopher Rooney Council 3618 in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. As a member of the Council, Richard served as Grand Knight and Treasurer. He was a driving force for many of the programs the Council conducted. He was the “Head Chef” for the Lenten Fish dinners, cookouts for the elderly, and picnics for the James L. Maher center particpants and staff. Richard was the coordinator for the Boy Scout Pancake Breakfasts and the Coats for Kids program. In addition to his Council participation Richard was a Fourth-Degree member of the General Rosecrans Assembly 1058 in Middletown where he served as the Faithful Scribe for two years.

Richard was a member of the board of directors for The James L. Maher Center, a non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual disabilities. For over ten years Richard served as member, Vice President and President. Richard was an active and vocal member of the board always keeping the needs of the participants in the forefront.

Richard was a leader, mentor and friend to all the lives he touched.

Richard’s family would like to thank all of the frends and family that were able to visit in person or remotely over the past few months. Your words, stories & memories brought him great comfort. A special thank you to the people at Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Connors Memorial Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on Friday, December 9. A private funeral mass for Richard will be held on Saturday, December 10.